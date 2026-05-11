Chelsea Handler’s Jeffrey Epstein Comments Resurface After Kevin Hart Roast "Chelsea is a Zionist. Not saying that’s a good or bad thing. Speaking of dead kids…" By Alisan Duran Published May 11 2026, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler is once again going viral after appearing on Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart during the 2026 Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

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Searches for “Chelsea Handler Jeffrey Epstein,” “Chelsea Handler Epstein,” and “who is Chelsea Handler” surged after clips from the event spread across X, TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube. Much of the renewed attention centered around controversial jokes, Chelsea's response to comedian Shane Gillis, and resurfaced conversations involving Jeffrey Epstein. The roast quickly became one of the most talked-about comedy events online.

Source: MEGA

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Chelsea Handler’s Jeffrey Epstein comments resurfaced after the roast.

During the roast, several comedians referenced past controversies tied to Chelsea's public image, including online speculation involving Epstein.

The renewed attention led many viewers to revisit previous interviews in which Chelsea acknowledged attending a dinner at Epstein’s home years before his crimes became publicly known. The American stand-up comedian has repeatedly denied having a close relationship with the child sex offender or any knowledge of his criminal conduct.

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The topic resurfaced again after roast clips began circulating online. Chelsea has not been accused of wrongdoing, and there is no public evidence linking her to Epstein’s crimes. However, public figures connected socially to Epstein have continued facing scrutiny online years after his death.

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Chelsea Handler’s roast exchange with Shane Gillis went viral.

One of the biggest moments of the night involved comedian Shane Gillis joking about Chelsea being a “Zionist” during the live roast. “Chelsea is a Zionist. Not saying that’s a good or bad thing. Speaking of dead kids …,” he said.

Chelsea responded with one of the evening’s most discussed comebacks, saying, “Judaism and Zionism are two different things. Just like how Chinatown and Koreatown are two different things.”

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Clips of the exchange quickly spread across social media, where viewers debated both comedians’ comments. The event itself was part of Netflix’s growing live roast strategy following the success of The Roast of Tom Brady.

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Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent jokes also sparked reactions

Several comedians also referenced Chelsea's past relationship with 50 Cent during the roast. The pair briefly dated years ago, and their relationship remained one of the comedian's most publicly discussed romances. Audience members reacted loudly to multiple jokes involving the former couple throughout the night.

Several moments from the roast generated reactions online as viewers debated the comedians’ aggressive humor and personal jokes throughout the night.

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Who is Chelsea Handler?

For people searching “who is Chelsea Handler,” the comedian first rose to mainstream fame as the host of Chelsea Lately on E!.

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Since then, Chelsea has built a career as a comedian, producer, actress, author, and podcast host known for blunt humor and political commentary.