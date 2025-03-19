Chelsea Handler Laughed off the Very Real Concern About Why She Has a PICC Line Chelsea made a nod to 'The Substance' while wearing a PICC line at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 19 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Comedian Chelsea Handler isn't a stranger to having all eyes on her. The former late night queen routinely sells out arenas across the globe while taking on other projects, she's proven she can take on pretty much anything Hollywood throws at her, and can keep her audiences laughing while doing so.

In addition to TV and films, and comedy sets, Chelsea has graced many stages. However, during one awards season, her accessory of choice concerned those in the audience and viewers at home. Fans couldn't help but notice she wore a PICC line to the event. Here's what to know.

Why you've seen Chelsea Handler wear a PICC line.

Chelsea hasn't directly shared why she wore a PICC line on her left arm while hosting the the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. As she wore a burgundy off-the shoulder gown and wavy blonde hair, she addressed the PICC line with a joke to the audience.

"Some of you may be wondering what's going on here. I have a PICC line in my arm, and no, I'm not on The Substance," Chelsea told the audience, causing an uproar of laughter. "Sydney Sweeney is not about to climb out of my back. The true story is, it turns out St. Denis Medical is not a real hospital. But David Alan Grier does give one hell of a pap smear. Heads up!”

While Chelsea didn't share the reason behind her wearing the PICC line, Mayo Clinic reports the catheter, used to access the large veins in the chest (central venous catheter), is used to deliver medications and other treatments directly to the large central veins near the heart. The clinic also shared those prescribed a PICC line by their doctor to treat cancer, provide liquid nutrition, treat infections, or as a way to enlist other medications into the body.

Chelsea Handler has been candid about her cardiomyopathy journey.

Chelsea's health is something she's discussed publicly in the past. In 2022, she opened up to her fans about a health scare she received while on one of her comedy tours. She shared with her fans that she had to cancel the rest of her shows due to experiencing cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that can potentially lead to heart failure.

"I had a hospital scare after a show in Seattle a couple months ago. I had this cardiomyopathy, which means, like, an adrenaline shot to the heart,” Chelsea shared with E! News. “I was like, ‘Was this an instance, or was this building?’ And the doctor says, ‘Well, it’s an instance, but you’ve basically been very stressed for a long period of time, and you probably did not recognize that.’ And I was like, “Oh, s--t.'"