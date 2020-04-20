What Happens to Chris and Bri on 'Listen to Your Heart'? (SPOILERS)

No one really knew what to expect from the new Bachelor spin-off, Listen to Your Heart — which was essentially created for aspiring musicians looking to gain Instagram followers — but we already have a favorite twosome.

Soul singer Chris Watson and pop artist Bri Stauss hit it off almost immediately, leading the brunette beauty to give the Jahaitian-American crooner her first rose. But will the adorable duo go the distance? WARNING: Major spoilers ahead!