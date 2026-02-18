'Love Is Blind' Star Chris Fusco's Ex-Girlfriend is Airing Him out Online Anyone can get exposed. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 18 2026, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@agirlandherwheatie/Netflix

Season 10 of Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind is a hot topic on social media and beyond. As viewers dissect the dynamic of the engaged couples, make bets on who will make it down the aisle, and relish in the crashouts, folks are excited to see if the experiment will work. That said, a lot of the drama for some of this season’s singles is coming from their past. Case in point: Chris Fusco.

In Season 10, Chris was excited to propose to Jessica. And while fans love their connection, it seems as if they may have some trouble once they exit the honeymoon phase. That said, if you ask Chris’s ex-girlfriend, Marta Stelmaszyk, Jessica would be better off without him. Yes, Marta is spilling all of Chris’s tea, and social media users have been drinking it up. Here’s the 4-1-1.



Marta Stelmaszyk, Chris’s ex-girlfriend, has made some mindblowing allegations about him.

Baby, they say there ain’t nothing like a woman scorned! Marta Stelmaszyk, aka @agirlandherwheatie on TikTok, has had no qualms airing out Chris. In her first TikTok, she shared that she dated Chris before he went on the show and after he left the show.

In the second video, she took the time to clarify their dating relationship and shared that they initially met on Hinge. However, upon seeing each other, she alleges that Chris told her he was going on a work trip, but the work trip, to her surprise, was actually Love Is Blind. In fact, she claims that he ghosted her the night before he was set to leave. “I just found it funny,” Marta said. “Why are you on a dating app when you're about to go on a show where the point is to get married?”

In the third video, the gloves came off. Marta showed photos of them seemingly happy together. However, she later shared a clip of a recorded conversation between them where you hear Chris saying, “Yeah, that’s great. You’re going to meet somebody. I hope they’re rich, I hope they’re a doctor, and I hope they make a lot of money because that’s your only hope in life.”

The fourth video was the final nail in the coffin. Marta showed Chris’s cast photo from the show and alleged that he was dishonest about his height, among other interesting details.

"Are you in the market for a short white guy who is a walking red flag and thinks he's god's gift because he owns two pairs of designer sneakers? Then step right up, cuz Chris is your man,” she said. “Features include: Horrendous communication skills, will ghost you mid-sentence and reappear like nothing happened.”

She continued: “Claims he so financially stable while being $60,000 deep in credit card debt. Sued by two different credit card companies. Bathroom untouched by cleaning products for six-plus months. Biohazard chic. Constantly talks about how successful he is whilst living in pure chaos. Bare minimum energy wrapped in overconfidence. Perfect for anyone seeking emotional whiplash, financial delusion, and a mild case of mould exposure. PS: Don't go on a trip with him because he will not pay for his half."

chris from love is blind season 10 is an awful, disgusting human being — fef (@fefpass) February 18, 2026

She ended the video by saying, “Serious inquiries only, ladies. He’ll lovebomb you and then vanish faster than your ex list.”

Chris has not responded to any of Marta’s claims.

As expected, Chris has not responded to any of Marta’s claims. While most folks believe he’s likely lying low due to a possible NDA, or he’s simply waiting until the reunion to share his side, it looks pretty bad.