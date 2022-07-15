Is It Hot in Here or Is Chris Meloni Literally Letting It All Hang out for a Peloton Commercial?

It wasn't too long ago Peloton had to pull an ad featuring actor Chris Noth, so the popular exercise company really had to redeem itself and boy did it ever. "Apparently, some people think the way I workout is strange," says the Emperor's New Chris Meloni, while doing curls with two dumbbells we wish were us. Then he zigs when we thought he was going to zag by suggesting using the Peloton app is what people find peculiar, not the fact that he prefers to exercise in the buff.