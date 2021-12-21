Chris Noth First Met His Wife, Tara Wilson, in the Early 2000s

Noth's wife of nine years, Tara Wilson, has not yet issued a statement directly addressing the allegations, but according to a story published by The Sun on Dec. 17, 2021, she was "left reeling" after the revelations. The outlet states that Tara didn't know "he was unfaithful."

"She is in Los Angeles and is very upset," a source told the publication. "She's not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together, but that is now unknown."