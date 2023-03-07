Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Are Chris Rock and Lake Bell Still Dating After Their Whirlwind Summer Romance? By Haylee Thorson Mar. 6 2023, Published 7:01 p.m. ET

Comedian and actor Chris Rock’s new Netflix comedy special dropped on March 4 — and his material packed a punch (or should we say slap?). Addressing the infamous moment between him and Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards, the 58-year-old comic dished his thoughts on the slap heard ‘round the world. "Will Smith practices selective outrage," he said during his set. "Everybody knows I had nothing to do with that. I didn't have any entanglements."

In addition to speaking out about the unforgettable award show incident, he also commented on the current status of his dating life. Considering he began a relationship with actress-director Lake Bell in the summer of 2022, his recent stand-up revelation was rather telling. Read on for more details.

Are Chris Rock and Lake Bell (pictured) still dating?

Chris Rock began dating actress Lake Bell in the summer of 2022.

In June 2022, dating rumors arose when the stand-up comedian and the Harley Quinn voice actress attended a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game together. While the two didn’t exhibit any signs of PDA, their subsequent outings proved that the two were, in fact, a romantic item.

The following month, the duo was spotted dining together on two separate occasions in Los Angeles. On July 3, Page Six shared photos of Chris and Lake dining at “celebrity hot spot” Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, where eyewitnesses claimed to see the Saturday Night Live alum and the Bless This Mess star holding hands.

Shortly after their Giorgio Baldi spotting, Us Weekly confirmed their relationship. “Chris has been in a really good mood,” an insider told the outlet in July. “He’s dating and spending his downtime with Lake Bell.”

Chris Rock and Lake Bell’s relationship escalated quickly.



That same month, Chris and Lake took their romance abroad. The No Strings Attached actress and the Everybody Hates Chris alum vacationed together in Croatia, embarking on an intimate boat ride in Dubrovnik. Later that summer, Lake met Chris’s daughters, Lola and Zahra, in New York City after the comedian’s show at Madison Square Garden.

Eyewitnesses told Page Six that they spotted the couple with his children and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle at Catch NYC on July 23. Chris and Lake strolled the streets of Manhattan arm-in-arm the following day.

Chris Rock and Lake Bell have both been married before.

Chris Rock and Malaak Compton-Rock in 1996

In 1996, Chris tied the knot with Malaak Compton-Rock. The couple was married for 18 years before going their separate ways in 2014. Two years later, in 2016, Chris and Malaak finalized their divorce. Lake’s divorce, on the other hand, is far more recent. In 2013, the No Escape star married New York artist Scott Campbell. However, the pair called it quits in October 2020. They currently co-parent their two young children, Nova and Ozgood.

Are Chris Rock and Lake Bell still together?

