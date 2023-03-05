Chris Rock Roasts Meghan Markle During 'Selective Outrage' Special

Comedian Chris Rock finally broke his silence after Will Smith slapped him in the face while he hosted the Academy Awards back in 2022 during his live Netflix special, Selective Outrage – but it’s what he said about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, that also got everyone talking.

Article continues below advertisement

The 58-year-old made history on Saturday, March 4, 2023 by partaking in the streaming giant’s first-ever live event, where he slammed Prince Harry’s wife, after she publicly accused the royal family, AKA her in-laws, of racism. Keep reading to find out what exactly Chris said.

Chris Rock rips Meghan Markle during ‘Selective Outrage’ live Netflix special.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan and her husband, Harry, received a lot of attention these last few years after making controversial claims against Harry’s family – including that they are racist. The Grown Ups actor recalled them sharing with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 that there was discussion among the palace about their son Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

"Sometimes it's just some in-law s--t," he told the crowd. "Because she's complaining, I'm like, 'What the f--k is she talking about?' They're so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be... I'm like, 'That's not racist,' 'cause even Black people want to know how brown the baby gon' be."

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Rock, however, agrees with Meghan Markle’s previous claims against her royal in-laws.

Chris was not completely against what she told Oprah back in 2021 during her and Harry’s tell-all interview. The comedian accused Meghan of "acting all dumb like she didn't know nothing. Going on Oprah, 'I didn't know, I had no idea how racist they were.' It's the royal family! You didn't Google those motherf-----s? What the f--k is she talking about, she didn't know?"

Article continues below advertisement

"The f--k? It's the royal family, they're the original racists," he then added. "They invented colonialism. They're the OGs of racism. They're the Sugarhill Gang of racism. Like, 'a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie to the hip hip hop-a don't stop — the racism.'"

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Rock makes his opinion on Meghan Markle clear amid ‘Selective Outrage’ live Netflix special.

Despite his rant, it appears the Everybody Hates Chris executive producer doesn’t only have bad things to say about the former Suits actress – beginning this bit of his special with, "Meghan Markle, seem like a nice lady, just complaining. I was like 'Didn't she hit the light-skin lottery?'"

Meghan Markle’s friend was reportedly laughing backstage during Chris Rock’s ‘Selective Outrage’ live Netflix special.

According to Page Six, Meghan’s close friend Janina Gavankar enjoyed the live show backstage in the VIP green room alongside Dave Chappelle, where an insider divulged, “Janina looked to be enjoying the show very much, she was standing up by the TV screens and laughing.”