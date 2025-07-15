Where Is C.J. From ‘Below Deck’ Now? A Look at His Short-Lived Bravo Fame C.J. was among the reality show's Season 1 cast. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 15 2025, 3:06 p.m. ET Source: Bravo/Instagram/@donetodaybycj

There’s no denying that Below Deck is one of Bravo’s most-watched franchises. The series’s success has resulted in over 12 seasons, plus several spinoffs, including the equally popular Below Deck Mediterranean. Throughout Below Deck’s run, the series has seen many of the superyachts’ employees come and go. However, while the show continued to add new cast members, fans are still fixated on one particular ex-Bravolebrity — C.J. LeBeau.

Article continues below advertisement

C.J. was among the inaugural Below Deck cast after joining the show in Season 1. He flaunted his charm on the show, as his Bravo bio stated he “gets out of most sticky situations with his witty flirtation and likable personality.” Despite his effervescent personality, C.J. only lasted on Below Deck for one season and hasn’t been on the show since. So, where is he now? Let’s find out!

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Where is C.J. LeBeau from ‘Below Deck’ Season 1 now?

Since his time on Below Deck, C.J. has been lying low. Like, exceptionally low. Unlike many former reality stars, he didn’t use his 15 minutes of fame to stay relevant in the public eye. C.J.’s social media accounts are scarce, as his last X (formerly Twitter) post was from 2015. Additionally, as of this writing, the former reality star hasn’t posted on his Instagram account since 2021. His last post was of him sharing his view from work, which included a charcuterie tray and what appeared to be kombucha.

C.J. also hasn’t discussed his time on Below Deck since he left the show. In 2016, he joined Direct Source Distributing, a marketing company based in the Greater San Diego area, and later secured a role as a regional director at Skyco Skylights (now part of Kingspan Light + Air) and as Vice President of Sales at Icon Vapor. However, it’s unclear if he’s still working in the sales industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did C.J. Le Beau leave ‘Below Deck’?

C.J.’s Below Deck departure played out on Episode 2 of the series. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Captain Lee Rosbach fired him after he was caught taking a swim and having a drink with third stew Samantha “Sam” Orme. After C.J. was fired, he never appeared on the show again.

Article continues below advertisement

The engineer’s firing occurred while Below Deck was filming its first season in 2011. In August 2013, shortly after the premiere, C.J. was in the news for more pressing matters. According to TMZ, he was arrested for assault in Phoenix, Ariz, at 1:00 a.m. and was charged with intentional assault and defacing property.

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet also reported that he was accused of getting into a physical altercation with his then-fiancée, claiming he "took her to the ground." The woman also accused C.J. of choking her and admitted to getting physical with him, causing a visible scratch on his face that police noticed at the scene.