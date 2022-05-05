Netflix's 'Clark' Tells the Swedish Tale Behind Stockholm Syndrome

Given the fact that Netflix is swimming in moolah, it's not super surprising that Clark shot all over the world — specifically in Lithuania, Croatia, and Sweden. According to The Cinemaholic, Clark was filmed in "Lithuania, Croatia, and Sweden, specifically in Vilnius, Kaunas, Rijeka, Opatija, Zagreb, Pula, and Stockholm."

Filming reportedly started in late September 2020 and finished in early June 2021.