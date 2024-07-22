Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships How Many Times Was Clint Eastwood Married? A Few — And He's Had Several Long Relationships “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” the prolific actor said about his partner Christina Sandera. By Melissa Willets Jul. 22 2024, Published 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Hollywood mainstay Clint Eastwood has been in the public eye for decades, and so has his rather chaotic love life. The legendary actor and director married twice and had several long-term relationships — plus many affairs.

Here's what to know about Clint's marriages and domestic partnerships, as well as the 10 kids that resulted from his relationships throughout the years.

Maggie Johnson

Clint hadn't yet made a name for himself in Hollywood when he married his first wife, Maggie Johnson, whom People reports he met on a blind date in 1953. He ended up marrying Maggie just months before his daughter with another woman was born.

Laurie Murray, Clint's firstborn, was placed up for adoption. They eventually met when she was in her thirties. “When I met my dad, it was love at first sight," she said about their relationship. "He is a wonderful man, and we have unconditional parent/child love for each other. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed becoming part of a much larger family.”

Meanwhile, Clint also fathered a child with another woman, Roxanne Tunis, once he was married. Kimber Lynn was born in 1964. Clint and Maggie's two kids together, Kyle and Alison, were born in 1968 and 1972, respectively. By 1979, Clint's first marriage had fallen apart, with the divorce being finalized in 1984.

Sondra Locke

Clint never married Sondra, whom he began seeing while he was still married to Maggie. Their relationship was turbulent to say the least, with the actress alleging she suffered "humiliation, mental anguish … severe emotional and physical distress and … mental and physical harm" during their time together. Sondra passed away in 2018 and she and Clint had not stayed on good terms.

Jacelyn Reeves

It's unclear how long Clint and Jacelyn were together, but they had two children with one another — one of whom is actor Scott Eastwood. Jacelyn raised Scott for the most part, according to him. "I lived with my mom in Hawaii until I pissed her off. And then I came to live with my dad and pissed him off," he joked in a 2016 Esquire interview. Jacelyn and Clint are also parents to Scott's sister, Kathryn.

Frances Fisher

Many of Clint's relationships overlapped, and such was the case with Frances, who dated the star in the late '80s and early '90s. At one point, Frances and Clint lived together, and also welcomed a daughter, Francesca. But the couple split up in 1995, remaining on good terms.

Dina Eastwood

Clint met Dina Ruiz when he was still with Frances — and proposed shortly after their split. They soon wed and had a child, Morgan. The couple was together for quite some time, divorcing in 2013 when Clint was 84 years old. But apparently there was no bad blood, with Dina saying post-split, "He's probably the sweetest guy I've ever met. He is the sweetest, he is a loving, kind, low-key person so my intuition was still great on marrying a good person."

Christina Sandera

