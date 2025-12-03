Coffey Anderson's Net Worth Shows Promise For His Career The singer continues to struggle after the death of his ex-wife, Criscilla. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 3 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The talent of Coffey Anderson can be felt through the powerful songs he shares with his audience. But as a successful singer who is a part of a larger industry, Coffey is also bound to generate a lot of money through his work. Faith alone can't keep the performer on top of the gospel charts.

What is Coffey's net worth? Here's what we know about the cash the singer generated throughout his career. Coffey remains in the spotlight due to the unfortunate death of his former spouse, Criscilla Anderson.

What is Coffey Anderson's net worth?

According to a report by CitiMuzik, Coffey's net worth is valued at $1 million. That doesn't sound like much when taking into account the artist's success, but there's not much information available when it comes to the performer's finances. Coffey's trajectory has the potential to take him further. Even though the singer has been in the spotlight for a very long time, the sky is the limit for the voice behind "This Is Me."

While Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift dominate the pop genre, Coffey takes over the Christian side of the industry. Albums such as "Cowboy Style" and "God Is Enough" have allowed the performer to become a landmark of the genre. The biggest testament to Coffey's success is the longevity of his career. Many artists come and go, but with the singer being persistent at what he does best, he has managed to stay relevant for more than a decade.

Coffey continues to mourn Criscilla Anderson.

The Christian music world is still recovering from the shocking announcement regarding Criscilla's death. Coffey's former spouse died after a long battle against colon cancer. She was only 45 years old. In an emotional Instagram post, Coffey shared some thoughts about Criscilla's life, stating: "We miss you already. Our hearts are shattered. Our minds are jumbled. Our lives will never be the same."

Criscilla will be remembered for so much more than just her relationship with Coffey. She was also an artist in her own right. The singer left a message behind for everyone to see once she passed. The message states: "If you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus — peacefully and surrounded by love. Please don’t stay in the darkness of this moment. I fought hard and I loved deeply. I am not gone… I’m Home."