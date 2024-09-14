Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Courtney Love Apologizes to Her Daughter After Accusing Dave Grohl of Seducing Frances Bean “Unfortunately Courtney is on another hateful Twitter rant," Dave said. By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 14 2024, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Former Hole singer Courtney Love and her daughter with the late Kurt Cobain, Frances Bean, haven't been on the best of terms over the years. At age 17, Frances emancipated herself from her mom.

In Sept. 2024, Courtney publicly apologized to the only child of the famed Nirvana frontman after accusing embattled rocker Dave Grohl of seducing Frances. Find out the whole story behind the drama below.

Why did Courtney Love apologize to her daughter over the Dave Grohl accusations?

To give a bit more color on the relationship between Courtney and Frances, in 2019, the celebrity daughter said, "When my mom is on a right and healthy path, she is one of the most fulfilling, beautiful, intelligent, kind people I've ever met."

But she went on to explain, "The thing with someone who's as smart as she is, is she doesn't know how to sit with herself because she's so deeply empathetic and so intelligent, that when she just has to sit inside her skin, she doesn't know how to handle that. She's highly self destructive as a result of not knowing what to do with that information and feeling."

Perhaps this was the case when Courtney took to her private X (formerly Twitter) account and accused Dave, who used to be the drummer for Nirvana, of going home with her much younger daughter, who was 19 at the time of the alleged incident, per Rolling Stone.

The accusations prompted Dave — who is in a whole world of hurt of his own after coming clean about fathering a child outside of his 20-plus year marriage — to issue a statement denying that anything of the sort took place. “Unfortunately Courtney is on another hateful Twitter rant. These new accusations are upsetting, offensive and absolutely untrue," the Foo Fighters alum said.

For her part, Frances reportedly brushed off her mom's allegations and even went so far as to suggest that X no longer allow Courtney to post, also saying, "I have never been approached by Dave Grohl in more than a platonic way." That's when the "Celebrity Skin" crooner took to X again to issue a brief mea culpa to her daughter, writing, “Bean, sorry I believed the gossip. Mommy loves you.”

Courtney Love's accusations got even weirder before she apologized.

Before telling her daughter, who is now 32, that she was wrong to believe gossip about Dave seducing Frances, she reportedly went so far as to accuse the former Nirvana member of having a sexual obsession with her late partner, Kurt.

Dave did greatly admire the singer, who died in 1994. "I think about him all the time," he told People in 2021. "I just had a dream about him two nights ago. I only knew Kurt for about three and a half years, but in that time we went through multiple lifetimes. Kurt's songs touched the world."