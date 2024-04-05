Home > Viral News > Influencers Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp Took a Big Step in Their Relationship “Shayne and I indeed got married on March 29, at the Santa Barbara Courthouse. It's so wonderful to be married to my best friend.” By Melissa Willets Apr. 5 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

YouTube comedy stars Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp just took a huge step in their relationship. The Smosh alums, who count over 26 million followers in their sphere of influence, made things official by getting married around a very interesting date. More on that in a moment.

First, let's take a walk down memory lane and explore Courtney and Shayne's relationship timeline. They have admittedly kept their romance out of the spotlight. That said, here's what we know.

2015: Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp join Smosh.

Not too much is known about the couple's relationship timeline, to be fair, although plenty of fans have attempted to pin down the details. What we do know is that the two actors joined the comedy improv group during the same year. It isn't known exactly when they started dating. Courtney and Shayne went to great lengths to keep their relationship private.

In 2024, the couple finally made their love for one another not only official but public. “It's nice to finally have our relationship out in the open,” Courtney told People. "And the fans' reactions have been very heartwarming."

March 2024: Courtney and Shane get married.

Although fans at first thought their wedding photos were an April Fools' joke, well, the couple really did tie the knot! “Shayne and I indeed got married on March 29, at the Santa Barbara Courthouse,” the bride confirmed to People. “It's so wonderful to be married to my best friend.”

It's unknown when the couple got engaged, but in a reel of images Courtney shared on her Instagram, we can see a moment when Shayne proposed to his girlfriend in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Fans are convinced that Courtney and Shayne have been dating for a long time.

Being the internet sleuths fans tend to be, a Reddit thread emerged that theorizes that the Smosh duo has actually been dating for at least four years prior to saying "I do."

"This photo in their marriage announcement post has Courtney in her red hair era which makes me believe that they’ve been dating for at least four years. If so, they are so impressive!!" the Reddit declares.

"I’m more impressed that every Smosh cast and crew managed to not leak their relationship status. They had to have known for years," a commenter agreed.

More digging from fans revealed that Courtney last had a dating profile online in 2019. Another fan claimed, "Someone said that probably they had feelings in 2019, started dating in 2020 as we can see in those pictures with the traveling they [did] with Court's family, became a couple in 2021, and then moved in together."