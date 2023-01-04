Eclectic Business Ventures Define the Sizeable Net Worth of 'Oak Island' Star Craig Tester

The Curse of Oak Island is reality television’s ultimate treasure hunt. Taking place along the sandy shores of Oak Island in Nova Scotia, Marty and Rick Lagina will do whatever it takes to uncover the island's hidden secrets (and riches).

Throughout its 10-season stint on the History Channel, the brothers and their team of treasure hunters use modern technology and old-fashioned problem-solving to locate the island’s so-called “money pit,” among other things.