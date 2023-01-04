Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Curse of Oak Island
Charles Barkhouse, Rick Lagina, Craig Tester, and Terry Matheson
Source: History Channel

Eclectic Business Ventures Define the Sizeable Net Worth of 'Oak Island' Star Craig Tester

Haylee Thorson - Author
By

Jan. 3 2023, Published 9:59 p.m. ET

The Curse of Oak Island is reality television’s ultimate treasure hunt. Taking place along the sandy shores of Oak Island in Nova Scotia, Marty and Rick Lagina will do whatever it takes to uncover the island's hidden secrets (and riches).

Throughout its 10-season stint on the History Channel, the brothers and their team of treasure hunters use modern technology and old-fashioned problem-solving to locate the island’s so-called “money pit,” among other things.

Article continues below advertisement

While Marty Lagina is undoubtedly one of the stars of the show, he wouldn’t be where he is today without his friend, occasional co-star, and long-time business partner, Craig Tester. A businessman, engineer, and producer, Craig has earned a pretty penny over the course of his career and his net worth is nothing to sneeze at. Here’s what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Craig Tester’s net worth?

In addition to his work in the television industry, Craig is a successful entrepreneur and engineer, owning stakes in several companies throughout his time-honored career. From Terra Energy to Oak Island Tours Inc. to Heritage Sustainable Energy, eclectic engineering business ventures heavily inform Craig’s multi-million-dollar net worth.

Per Showbiz CheatSheet, Craig Tester’s estimated net worth currently lies between $2.5 million and upwards of $5 million.

Craig Tester

Engineer, Entrepreneur, Executive Producer

Net worth: $5 million

Craig Tester is known for producing and occasionally starring in the long-standing History Channel reality series The Curse of Oak Island. A crucial cast member, Craig is responsible for handling dig operations on Oak Island from conception to execution. In the past, he founded Terra Energy with Marty Lagina. He and Marty now own and operate Heritage Sustainable Energy alongside Oak Island Tours Inc.

Birthdate: February 16, 1961

Birthplace: Glendale, California

Birth name: Craig Tester

Marriage: Rebecca Tester

Children: Madeline Begley, Jack Begley, Drake Tester (d. 2017)

Education: Michigan Technological University

Article continues below advertisement

Craig Tester has been in business with Marty Lagina for decades.

Aside from working together on The Curse of Oak Island since 2014, Craig and Marty’s friendship goes back several decades. The two were college roommates at Michigan Technological University in the 1970s, where they both studied mechanical engineering.

Now, Craig, a drilling and resistivity expert, is in the energy business with his former roommate. Marty, a fellow engineer, owns Oak Island Tours Inc. (as does Craig) alongside a vineyard and wind turbine company.

The wind turbine company, Heritage Sustainable Energy, located in Traverse City, Mich., is the current joint venture between the duo. As vice president and manager of Rock Management Group, Craig puts his BS in Mechanical Engineering to good use by overseeing Heritage’s wind farm development projects and long-term business strategies.

Article continues below advertisement
Marty Lagina
Source: History Channel

Marty Lagina

Before Oak Island Tours and Heritage Sustainable, Craig and Marty started an oil business called Terra Energy. Focused on exploring and developing natural gas resources in Michigan, the company successfully produced more than $3 billion in oil and other resources.

The impressive profits from Terra Energy, combined with Oak Island Tours Inc., Heritage Sustainable, and his History Channel paycheck, undoubtedly contribute to Craig’s current sizeable net worth.

New episodes of The Curse of Oak Island air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Inside the Tragic Loss of Drake Tester on 'The Curse of Oak Island'

'The Curse of Oak Island' Just Snagged a New Expert — Let's Meet Emma Culligan!

What Does the Cast of 'Curse of Oak Island' Mean When They Say "Bravo Tango"?

Latest The Curse of Oak Island News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.