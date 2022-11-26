Criss Angel’s Religion Is a Huge Part of the Illusionist’s Life

In 2020, Criss opened to the Daily Mail about how his religion helped him keep faith throughout Johnny’s ordeal. “I truly believe with God anything is possible,” the illusionist, who is married to Shaunyl Benson per Us Weekly, said, adding, “There is a greater purpose.” He went on to profess that he felt everything would be okay given his faith, which gave him “hope,” and without which Criss told the outlet would be “devastating.”