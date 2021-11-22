Cristela Alonzo on Hosting 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': "When I First Saw Olmec, I Got Giddy"

Born in San Juan, Texas in 1979, Cristela Alonzo was exposed to extreme financial hardship before building an incredibly successful career as a comedian, writer, producer, actress, and media personality.

She first started performing standup while working in an office role at a Dallas comedy club. She soon moved to Los Angeles in hopes of making it big — and her plans worked out perfectly. What did Cristela get up to before her appointment as the host of Legends of the Hidden Temple?