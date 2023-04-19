Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok/@lizardf—ker This Claire's Customer on TikTok Proved That Not All Heroes Wear Capes Click to watch the full TikTok video of the Claire's customer who answers a store phone that won't stop ringing and saves the day! By Pretty Honore Apr. 19 2023, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Much like life, TikTok is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re gonna get. From dating hacks and fashion inspo to chaotic car chases and celebrity gossip, there’s no shortage of rabbit holes to go down on the app. This is especially true when it comes to one TikToker, who gave us the unintentional workplace comedy we didn't know we needed. Watch as this Claire’s customer answers a phone that won’t stop ringing.

This Claire's customer answers a store phone that won't stop ringing.

In a now-viral video with more than 2 million views as of this writing, a person named Jordan (@LizardF—ker on TikTok) recorded a video of themselves shopping at their local Claire’s. In the video, they explained that they had been “waiting in line for 10 minutes” when they stepped in and saved the day for an employee who was in a pickle.

“Only one Claire’s employee was working and she was busy piercing some little girl’s ears,” the app’s text-to-talk feature narrated the video, adding that the store’s phone “would not stop ringing.” So Jordan, as any well-intending good samaritan with previous customer service experience would, took it upon themselves to pick up. “Thanks for calling Claire’s, how can I help you,” they asked.

Lo and behold, the person on the phone was calling to inquire about the same product that Jordan came into the store to get — a squishmallow. Unfortunately for the caller, there was only one Brina the Pink Bigfoot left in stock. And then, the plot thickened. When asked whether they could put the Squishmallow aside for pickup, Jordan put them on hold and consulted with their “supervisor” — AKA, the only employee in the store — who said no.

With this, Jordan returned to the front counter and gave the caller the bad news. Amid Jordan’s conversation with the unnamed Claire’s customer, they appeared to be under a lot of stress. While their voice was cool, calm, and collected, their hands couldn’t stop shaking. Given the intensity of the minute-long encounter, we don’t blame them. Since then, TikTok users have taken to the comment section to applaud Jordan’s bravery.