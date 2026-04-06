Why Did DaBaby Reject a Fan Painting of His Daughters? The Rapper Cites "Comfortability" "I don't play like that." By Tatayana Yomary Updated April 6 2026, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It’s normal for fans to give their favorite musicians heartfelt gifts. From making clothing pieces, flowers, and creative artwork, fans allow their creativity to shine while paying homage to their idols. And while some of these gifts bridge the foundation for a business relationship, many musicians are very selective about accepting gifts for numerous reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Depending on the type of gift given to a musician, it can spark discussion about what is considered appropriate. After all, some folks walk a fine line on what they should accept from fans — think a fan cooking food for Michael B. Jordan during a college campus visit. So, when DaBaby reportedly rejected a fan giving him a painting of his daughters, it sparked controversy online. Here’s everything that we know.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Why did DaBaby reject a fan painting of his daughters?

Boundaries are meant to be respected. In an Instagram Stories post shared on Saturday, April 4, 2026, DaBaby explained why he doesn’t accept paintings of his daughters from fans, and some folks understood his sentiments.

“Y’all starting to get on my motherf--king nerves with this painting of two of my daughters,” DaBaby said via The Shade Room. “He presented it to me outside of a nightclub or whatever. First and foremost, I’m not the type of father that’s into grown men discussing my daughters, painting pictures of my daughters, taking pictures of my daughters. I don’t play like that."

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “If you play like that, to each is their own. More power to you. Send a picture of your daughters and let them paint it, and show them some appreciation. I’m not accepting any paintings of my daughters outside of a nightclub. You feel a way about the principles I stand on with my kids and how I protect them, that ain’t none of my concern."

Article continues below advertisement

DaBaby also doubled down on his sentiments after the artist said he didn’t see anything wrong with it, following the gossip blog The Neighborhood Talk's screenshot of his post.

"You still got my daughters on yo page as a grown man after I made it clear I ain't comfortable with that," the rapper wrote. "Steady playing for this online attention. So when God put me back in front of you, I’m going to show you how serious I am about my daughters. The best advice I can give you is to get my children off your page and keep doing what you are gifted at doing. Using my kids ain't the route to go if you wanna go viral, that's the route to go if you wanna get hurt. This is a father talking, not a rapper."

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users are split on DaBaby’s stance on the artwork.

As usual, social media has jumped into the center of the controversy. Many people believe that DaBaby should have recognized the artwork as a kind gesture and thanked the artist for the piece.

Article continues below advertisement

“That’s crazy. I would’ve said thanks, given him a handshake, taken a pic, and showed the painting to my daughters when I got home to see their reaction,” one fan wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

“DaBaby is the only one who made any of this weird. That painting is not weird at all, as a gift to an artist that they *liked. He is for sure trying to make this weird, and it isn’t. Honestly, if he had accepted it and didn’t just ignore him, it probably wouldn’t be on his page,” another person shared.

On the flip side, others believe that people shouldn;t have any opinions on how DaBaby feels about fan art when it comes to his children.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

“Arguing with a man about his kids is wild, if he’s not comfortable, he’s not comfortable. We can’t tell this man how to feel about his kids,” one person shared. “You all are trying to tell him how to react about his daughters is crazy and just shows the level of entitlement people have in this society! He has every right to feel how he feels,” another person shared.