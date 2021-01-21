Some Insiders Claim That Dale Moss Cheated on Clare Crawley With a Real Estate Agent

Some Insiders Claim That Dale Moss Cheated on Clare Crawley With a Real Estate AgentBy Leila Kozma
Updated
A new report alleges that Dale Moss, the retired athlete for whom Clare Crawley prematurely left The Bachelorette after just four episodes, was cheating on her with Eleonora Srugo, a real estate agent.
Dale and Eleonora likely started talking in 2019. They were spotted at Cipriani Downtown, an Italian eatery in the heart of Soho, New York, among other places.
So, did Dale leave Clare for her? Why did he and Clare break up?
As a rumor has it, Dale Moss was cheating on Clare Crawley throughout their relationship.
Clare famously fell head over heels for Dale the moment he stepped out of his limo.
Their relationship dynamic sparked elaborate fan theories, leading some to believe that Clare and her suitor may have been brought even closer together by the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.
The production shut down in early March 2020. Some argue that Clare and Dale continued hanging out while they were waiting for the air to clear. The stars denied these claims.
"We have this connection where it feels like I've known him forever. It's that intangible chemistry that you just can't make up and you can't replace," Clare told the producers of the show.
But her prognosis might have been incorrect. As a few insiders allege, Dale might have been in the relationship for all the wrong reasons.
But Dale's alleged cheating was likely not the only problem they had to face as a couple.
Notorious for his party-boy antics, Dale wasn't all that enthused by the idea of settling down, an insider told E! Online.
Having received the opportunity of a lifetime, he was eager to explore where the newfound fame could take him and expand his portfolio as a model and host, an insider said.
Clare, some believe, could barely wait to find the perfect man with whom she could embark on the next chapter in her life.
"Babies are on the agenda," she told People in November 2020.
Although the circumstances of the breakup aren't fully clear, Clare claimed that she wasn't aware ahead of time of the breakup announcement post that Dale shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways ... We only hope the best things for each other," Dale announced.
"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed," Clare wrote in response.
"She believed they were working on their relationship. And then Dale abruptly posted to his Instagram page that they had parted ways. Clare was in shock by this and felt completely blindsided," a source told E! Online.
A person close to Dale rejected this interpretation. They said that Dale and Clare had broken up a while ago, but Clare asked Dale to wait with the announcement. The source believes that Dale kept his word.
Most agree that Dale's relationship with Eleonora became a great source of conflict for him and Clare.
While some claim that she was merely helping them find a new home in New York (one source told E! Online that nothing had happened between her and Dale while he and Clare were dating), others say that Eleonora and Dale made no secret of their relationship and fear that it may have started when he was still with Clare.