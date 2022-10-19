'FBI: Most Wanted' Guest Star Dalya Knapp Looks Very Familiar to CBS Viewers

Longtime viewers of any of Dick Wolf's franchises, including the FBI brand, know that the producer likes to reuse actors. Many stars of Dick Wolf shows have previously guest-starred or starred in another of his series. Before taking over FBI: Most Wanted's team as Special Agent Remy Scott, Dylan McDermott portrayed Richard Wheatley in Law & Order: Organized Crime, and that's just one example.

Dalya is another one — and her appearance was much more recent. She guest-starred as Bella Moore in the Oct. 13, 2022 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, entitled "The Steps We Cannot Take." Bella was one of several girls held captive by the suspect of the week.