Is Billionaire Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison Married? David is the son of billionaire Larry Ellison. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 22 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET

As Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison guarantees the financial backing of his billionaire father, Larry Ellison, in his bidding war against Netflix for Warner Bros. Pictures, per CNBC, folks want to know more about his personal life. David attended the University of Southern California and studied film before he dropped out to pursue acting. He was in the 2006 World War I film Flyboys with James Franco, but he became a film producer and founded Skydance Media in 2010.

David financed several blockbuster films after founding the company, including the 2011 film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. starring Tom Cruise. The company announced on Dec. 22, 2025, that it made an all-cash offer to buy Warner Bros. for $30 per share. The CEO also revealed he'd have his father's backing, and now, people want to know if David is married.

David Ellison is married to actor and singer Sandra Lynn Modic.

David Ellison married fellow actor and singer Sandra Lynn Modi in 2011, per People. The couple reportedly met on the set of the 2009 sports comedy Hole in One. According to Page Six, Tom Cruise and David's father, Oracle founder billionaire Larry Ellison, reportedly got into a dance-off at the wedding, which took place in Palm Springs, Calif.

According to Forbes, Sandra is also an aspiring country singer and releases music ubder her stage name, Sandra Lynn. She released her EP “Sandra Lynn” back in 2014 and “Fight” back in 2018. Sandra's music video for the song “Lose the War” has 1.1 million views on YouTube.

David and Sandra have two kids.

David and Sandra share two small children, but they don't share much about them publicly. Judging from her Instagram, Sandra and David's kids appear to be daughters.

She shared a Christmas message on Instagram last year, and it included a picture of the couple as well as one of the children dressed in red Christmas outfits.

David merged his company with Paramount Pictures in August of 2025 and became the CEO and chairman of the company, which is now called Paramount Skydance. Warner Bros. Discovery decided earlier in December to sell both its studios and streaming platform to Netflix for $83 billion, but Paramount is offering of $108.4 billion to buy WBD.

Paramount reportedly made three failed offers previously, but they were all rejected. The company's new offer includes an irrevocable personal guarantee of $40.4 billion of equity financing from Larry Ellison to cover the offer and any damage claims against Paramount. “Paramount has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to acquiring WBD," said David. "Our $30 per share, fully financed all-cash offer was on Dec. 4, and continues to be, the superior option to maximize value for WBD shareholders."