David Voss Was One of the First Performers to Portray Barney the Dinosaur — Where Is He Now?

With the streaming premiere of I Love You, You Hate Me on Peacock, the spotlight has returned to the lovable mascot, Barney the Dinosaur. As the main character of the eponymous Barney & Friends, Barney taught young children valuable lessons and educational messages through optimistic song and dance.

The new documentary delves deep into the culture of hate surrounding Barney, primarily deconstructing the salacious rumors that plagued the series and its cast throughout its run.