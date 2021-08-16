'Below Deck Med' Newcomer Delaney Evans Might Be Replacing Another Crew Member

Emmy-nominated Below Deck has found even more success with its spinoff Below Deck Mediterranean — the seasonal crew brings all the drama, all the grit, and more. So now, there’s a newcomer coming aboard the yacht to join the Lady Michelle crew, and she is bringing some surprises to the season. Delaney Evans makes heads turn and hearts beat when she joins the crew.

We’re only halfway through this season of Below Deck Mediterranean, but as we can see in the promos, Delaney makes quite a splash (pun intended). While we typically align with original cast members in most reality shows, there’s something about Delaney’s arrival on the yacht that’s getting us excited.

She seems super chill, fun, and anti-drama in a way that will still somehow bring the drama. So who is this Delaney Evans, and why is she coming on late?