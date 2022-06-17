Distractify
Home > Relationships
Demi Moore
Source: Getty Images

Everything to Know About Demi Moore’s New Boyfriend, Daniel Humm

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Jun. 17 2022, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Actress Demi Moore has been in the public eye for decades — and her relationships have been making headlines for years. In 1985, her first marriage to The Nu-Kats singer Freddy Moore allowed her to drop her maiden name, Guynes, for her popular stage name.

However, Demi’s second marriage to Bruce Willis made them both pop culture icons in the 1990s.

Article continues below advertisement

After Demi and Bruce divorced in 2003, though, she received praise from older women everywhere when she stepped out with Ashton Kutcher. In 2005, the couple, who share a 15-year age difference, married. Unfortunately, their union ended in 2013 due to alleged cheating on Ashton’s end.

Since several of her relationships have become tabloid and social media fodder, Demi seemingly kept her dating life to herself. However, the Striptease star recently went Instagram official with a new man: Daniel Humm. So, who is Demi’s boyfriend? Let’s unpack!

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Moore’s boyfriend, Daniel Humm, is a renowned chef.

Demi and Daniel first received dating rumors in March 2022. The actress’ rep reportedly confirmed to People that they were an item after photographers spotted them at Paris Fashion Week. The outlet claims Demi and her beau sat front row at Chloé's Fall/Winter runway show.

In June 2022, Demi shared several Instagram photos on her timeline of the couple attending the 2022 French Open finals.

Article continues below advertisement

Demi and Daniel reportedly met through mutual friends, but both are accustomed to being known in the entertainment industry. Daniel works as the owner and head chef of the Make It Nice hospitality group in NYC. Before his current gig, the Strengelbach, Switzerland native started his culinary career at age 14.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2003, he moved to San Francisco, where he received the role of executive chef at Campton Place. Then, Daniel relocated to NYC to serve as the executive chef at the world-renowned Eleven Madison Park, where he still works today.

Daniel has received multiple accolades throughout his career, including winning the prestigious Michelin Stars. He’s also an established author and has four cookbooks filled with his sought-after, plant-based recipes.

When he’s not working or courting his new leading lady, Daniel spends time with his three daughters — Vivienne, Colette, and Justine, whom he shares with his exes Geneen Wright and Elaine Mathieu. Daniel was also previously linked to Steve Jobs's widow, Laurene Powell Jobs.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel and Demi have parenting in common, as she has three daughters with her ex, Bruce — Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Moore and Daniel Humm are reportedly in the “honeymoon phase.”

Although Demi took her time posting Daniel on her socials, the actress is reportedly all-in with the culinary phenom. According to Us Weekly, the couple has grown closer and is now spending “two weekends a month on average but sometimes more.”

“Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together,” a source shared with the outlet, noting that they’re “wildly attracted to one another.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their growing affection, neither of them reportedly feels called to define their status. The pair are currently “going with the flow as opposed to diving into an intense commitment” and enjoying their time together.

“He’s very charming, loves the finer things in life, and is extremely cultured, plus they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure,” another source told Us Weekly in April 2022.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Let's Take a Closer Look at Demi Moore's Relationship History

Did Demi Moore Get Plastic Surgery? Her Fendi Runway Walk Had People Worried

Bruce Willis Tried to Buy an Idaho Town in the '90s — 'Haileywood' Podcast Uncovers the Truth (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.