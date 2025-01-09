Derick Dillard Says He Was "Ambushed" While Photographed at Duggar Home "We're trying to be civil for the sake of our family, but that doesn't mean everything is all hunky dorey." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 9 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@Duggarfam

It has been years since the Duggar family of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fame were on television. That hasn't stopped many of them, including the adult kids' spouses, from sharing their lives on social media. So when photos came out showing semi-estranged daughter Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard at the Duggar home for the holidays, it sparked interest for those who still follow the former reality TV family.

More than anything, though, it brought questions about Derick Dillard's relationship with Jim Bob Duggar. Because Derick and Jill have publicly spoken out against Jim Bob's alleged behavior towards them following their demands for their earnings for their TLC show, the fact that they were at the "big house" for Christmas was a bit confusing for their fans and followers. But Derick took to Instagram to clear up where he and Jim Bob actually stand now.

What is Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar's relationship like now?

Despite Derick and Jill spending part of the holidays in late 2024 with Jill's family, according to Derick, he is not as close to them as the photo evidence might say. When People reported on photos that Jill's brother James Duggar shared on social media, Derrick commented on People's Instagram post to set the record straight.

"Just so people know, Jim Bob approached me while we were there on Christmas Day for about 5 minutes, and I do not respect him," Derrick commented. He added, "I have spoken with him less than 10 minutes since the last time we were at that house, which was over a year ago. We're trying to be civil for the sake of our family, but that doesn't mean everything is all hunky dorey, and it sure doesn't mean that I'm not going to comment when people try to warp reality for their own purposes."

In the photos James shared detailing his family's Christmas at what the adult kids refer to as the "big house" with parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jill and Derick can be seen talking to Jim Bob. However, according to Derick, being photographed without consenting to it resulted in a photo that makes it seem like he and Jim Bob have made amends even though they haven't.

What happened between Derick and Jill and Jim Bob?

Following Jill and Derick's exit from Counting On, the couple grew increasingly vocal about their decision to follow their Christian faith with their own beliefs rather than the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) organization that Jill grew up with. They also shared publicly and in Jill's memoir that Jim Bob refused to pay them for their role in the TLC show.