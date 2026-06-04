Jill Duggar Shared Details of Husband Derick Dillard's Boot Camp Training as an Officer In 2021, he graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 4 2026, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jillmdillard

When Jill Duggar met Derick Dillard, he was knee-deep in missionary work that she then continued with him after they got married. He later became an accountant at Walmart, and then, in 2021, he graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law. Now, Derick Dillard is in Marine boot camp to become an officer.

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Jill has shared some details about her husband's apparent dream to be part of the Marines, and in leaving home for intense training at the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School (OCS), he is realizing that dream. But is Derick going to be a soldier or something else? Some people are a little fuzzy on the details, especially regarding what kind of training Derick will actually do.

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Derick Dillard is going through Marines boot camp.

Jill posted a photo on Instagram with Derick and their three kids in May 2026 as a sort of farewell to Derick when he was off to boot camp. She explained in the caption that he would be leaving home with "limited to no communication" with her and their kids. She also wrote in the caption that he was going to boot camp specifically to prepare himself for a role as a Marine Corps JAG officer.

"Lord willing, he will graduate and then go on to complete more training before becoming a Marine Corps JAG officer (Marine Corps Attorney)!" Jill wrote in the post. "Thanks for the love and support." She then asked her "military fam" for advice on getting through so much time away from her husband.

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For Derick, although he is training to become a Marine Corps attorney, he still has to go through serious training, not unlike that of a recruiter training boot camp. However, there are some differences. According to the Marine Corps Recruiting Command, candidates have to meet the same physical fitness standards as other Marines in other roles.

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According to Before the Corps, training for boot camp and training for OCS are similar in physical requirements. For boot camp, however, the possibility of re-entering for a candidate who drops out is far more likely than if an OCS participant quits during training. With OCS candidates, individuals can be put into temporary leadership roles to test them, whereas that's not necessarily the case with general boot camp.

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For Derick, though, the end goal seems to be a permanent job as an attorney with the Marines. Military lawyers can also be deployed in order to assist with legal needs in different areas of the United States and beyond. That means, although Derick's plans with the Marines are different than that of a traditional soldier, he may plan to make this a lifelong career.

Is Derick Dillard a Marines officer?

Derick's training lasts 10 weeks, so essentially the entire summer of 2026. After he completes training and passes any necessary exams, he will be a Marine officer. After his initial training, though, he will have more training to get through. And the plan is for the entire family to relocate.

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