Destiny Payton Husband: ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Relationship InfoBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 23 2022, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
The wedding website for Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny Payton-Williams and her ex-husband, La’Berrick “LB” Williams, shows that they were once a picture-perfect couple.
Unfortunately, their marital bliss didn’t last long. The Love and Marriage: Huntsville Season 3 trailer, which OWN dropped in July 2021, gave fans a hint of relationship trouble, as a woman named Tiffany claimed she saw La’Berrick with another woman.
And when Season 3 premiered that month, Destiny confirmed that she and LB had split.
As the reality show’s fourth season airs on OWN, read on to see how Love and Marriage turned to heartbreak and divorce for Destiny and La’Berrick…
The couple met in 2013 and married in 2019.
Destiny and LB’s wedding website reveals they met at a mutual friend’s Christmas party in Huntsville. “This rare occasion of Destiny being in town for the holidays proved to be perfect timing,” the site says. “The two locked eyes, the room stood still, and no one else was there as they gazed at one another. It was in that moment that the two became inseparable from that day forward.”
And La’Berrick ended up proposing marriage twice — one “impromptu proposal” over dinner one night and another proposal a week later as he surprised Destiny with a helicopter ride. “LB leaned [in] and said, ‘I wanted to give you the proposal you deserve, so let’s take a ride!’” the site recounts. “Needless to say, she said ‘yes’ again!”
And it was on a tour of West Point Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. — La’Berrick’s alma mater — that the couple found their wedding venue. “During the tour, the guide mentioned alumni can use the campus for their wedding,” the site says. “Immediately, Destiny looked at LB with those bright eyes, a huge smile, and excitement. … In that moment, LB realized he was getting hitched at West Point.”
The former couple tied the knot at the academy in September 2019.
Destiny and La’Berrick announced their split in 2021.
In July 2021, La’Berrick told social media followers that he and Destiny were done. “After much thought and prayer, I made the decision to file for divorce from my ex-wife,” he wrote at the time, per Urban Belle. “I personally ask for privacy as we live our separate lives and navigate through this journey called life. I look forward to respectfully co-parenting and being the best father to our awesome and loving son… Blessings to all, and thank you!”
And as Distractify previously reported, Destiny told Love and Marriage: Huntsville co-star Melody Holt that she and La’Berrick had divorced in the show’s Season 3 premiere that same month.
In a later episode, Destiny said that La’Berrick filed for divorce three weeks after they welcomed their son, and that he had an issue with Destiny not taking his last name, per Urban Belle. The same site previously cited fan speculation that La’Berrick didn’t want to be on Love and Marriage: Huntsville to begin with.
In a Rolling Out interview nearly a year prior, Destiny said that Black women aren’t prepared to be wives. “We aren’t raised that way,” she said. “Many of us are coming from families where a single woman was leading the family. For women who have seen a woman do everything from working and then coming home and taking care of the children and then doing that in their own lives, it’s hard to just put all of that down and learn to be a wife and let someone else lead.”