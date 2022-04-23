The wedding website for Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny Payton-Williams and her ex-husband, La’Berrick “LB” Williams, shows that they were once a picture-perfect couple.

Unfortunately, their marital bliss didn’t last long. The Love and Marriage: Huntsville Season 3 trailer, which OWN dropped in July 2021, gave fans a hint of relationship trouble, as a woman named Tiffany claimed she saw La’Berrick with another woman.