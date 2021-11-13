‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ Fans Say Martell Holt Is Being Immature: “Bro, Grow Up!”By Dan Clarendon
Nov. 13 2021, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Seems like Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt is single these days. He and ex-wife Melody Holt are officially divorced, and in a recent interview with YouTube host JazzyB, Martell said his former mistress, a woman named Arionne Curry, is not his girlfriend.
“I’m not in a relationship with her, but we are tight, though,” he said.
Even if he is single, though, Martell has plenty of drama to go around, as viewers have seen in LAMH’s third season, which is currently airing on OWN…
Martell and Melody finalized their divorce in March.
In June 2020, Melody filed for divorce from Martell—following nearly 12 years of marriage—and cited an “irretrievable breakdown” in their relationship and no chance at reconciliation, according to Bossip.
As Love and Marriage: Huntsville fans will attest, some of the couple’s marital woes made it to air on the OWN show. Martell cheated on Mel with a woman whom he later called a “peasant,” for example.
And in March of this year, the Holts finalized their divorce, with an Alabama judge signing off on the split on the grounds of “incompatibility of temperament,” as Bossip reported at the time.
According to the terms of their divorce, Mel and Martell agreed to share legal and physical custody of their four kids, they agreed not to exchange child support or alimony, and they agreed to dissolve their joint businesses.
Mel moved on, but Martell crashed one of her dates.
In the Nov. 6 episode of the show, Mel talked with Martell about “boundaries” after he walked out of a business meeting to crash her date with a new guy.
“Like, you had a whole business meeting, somebody you told me flew in from L.A. So you step out of a business meeting deal possibility to address your ex-wife about her being out in public with someone?” Mel said.
But Martell claimed he wasn’t the only immature one, calling his ex-wife out for talking about him on social media. “Everything you’re doing, especially on social media, is childish,” he said. “I’d much rather do something in your face, in your presence, than hide behind the damn computer.”
But Mel was confused by the whole situation. “You’re being disrespectful … for what? I’m not your woman no more! So what you being disrespectful for?”
How old is Martell Holt?
Martell is 39, according to Famous Birthdays, but fans are saying he hasn’t exactly been acting his age, especially in his interactions with Melody.
“[How] petty and immature is that! Martell took a picture of the Mel and her date!” one person tweeted during the Nov. 6 episode. “He has a woman he should be concerned about! Why is he worried about what Mel is doing?”
“So very tired of Immature Martell whining!” another person wrote on Twitter that night. “Bro, grow up and keep it moving! You’re sounding like a broken record! Mel, you have your wings. Keep flying!”
Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.