Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu’s True-Crime Series ‘Devil in the White City’

The synopsis continues: “The murderer was Henry H. Holmes, a young doctor who, in a malign parody of the White City, built his ‘World’s Fair Hotel’ just west of the fairgrounds — a torture palace complete with dissection table, gas chamber, and 3,000-degree crematorium.”

The book stayed on the New York Times bestseller lists for most of a decade, ranked as a National Book Award finalist, and won Larson an Edgar Award in the Best Fact Crime category, according to Goodreads.