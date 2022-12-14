'Teen Mom 2' Star Devoin Has Taken a Healthy Step to Combat His Gambling Addiction
There is absolutely no shame in admitting that you need help for an addiction of any kind. That's why Teen Mom 2 fans have been full of praise for Briana DeJesus's ex Devoin Austin for taking accountability for his own gambling addiction, in a way that's mature and a good example for their 11-year-old daughter, Nova.
Briana and Devoin's relationship as co-parents has certainly matured over the years since they were actually together as a couple, co-parenting little Nova as teens themselves.
However, Briana and Devoin have since moved on romantically, but they remain committed to taking care of Nova. So how is Devoin taking steps to face his gambling addiction?
Here's how Devoin is taking accountability for his gambling addiction.
The first step towards combating addiction is admitting you have a problem, or so the saying goes. Therefore, Devoin is definitely on the right track.
In a now-expired Instagram story (via a report from The U.S Sun) Devoin shared an image of an official document labeled "Seminole Tribal Gaming Commission Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program."
Devoin had signed the document with his name, captioning the image with, "First step." The paperwork he signed essentially banned him for an undisclosed period of time from casinos.
In other words, Devoin blacklisted himself from the ability to gamble. The same report from The U.S. Sun notes that there is no appeal process to backtrack on the self-ban once someone signs the paperwork.
Jade Cline's fiancé encouraged Devoin to get help for his gambling addiction.
Devoin relayed his gratitude to Jade Cline's fiancé, Sean Austin, for encouraging him to get help for his gambling addiction. The Teen Mom 2 star was candid with his followers during an Instagram Live session, admitting that he had checked himself into rehab in Texas.
He noted, "I feel stronger though and healthier. Shout out to Sean Austin for giving me the advice and the courage to actually go."
Devoin does appear on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter... sort of. Ironically, he causes more drama when he isn't there. For example, when Briana and her mother attempt to relay their concerns about his gambling addiction to Devoin's mother, the conversation took a heated turn. (But keep in mind, this was filmed before Devoin sought help for his addiction.)
Wait, is Devoin actually in 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'?
It's not exactly clear if Devoin will be in future episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. However, what is apparent was Devoin's annoyance when an MTV camera crew showed up at Nova's 11th birthday party.
Per another report from The U.S. Sun, Devoin criticized the Teen Mom producers for not paying him for being miked up during his daughter's party. According to Devoin, the team also failed to pay his parents for appearing in several scenes.
Drama aside, it looks like Devoin is devoting himself to recovery and that's more important than any television series. We're rooting for Devoin, Briana, and most importantly, Nova.