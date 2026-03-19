'Pawn Stars' Fans Think Corey Harrison Is Dead After a Motorcycle Accident Corey was in a "devastating motorcycle crash" according to a friend of his. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 19 2026, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thecoreyharrisonshow

In January 2026, Corey Harrison, once known as one of the faces of Pawn Stars, was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in Tulum, Mexico, where he now lives. He shared updates about the accident and his injuries on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

He even started a GoFundMe due to the growing medical bills he incurred after the crash. But after he sort of went dark on social media, people began to wonder if Corey Harrison died from the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Corey from 'Pawn Stars' die?

Although Corey didn't post any updates on Instagram following the accident and his initial post about it, he isn't dead. At least, no one connected to Corey has released information about his death. In fact, according to the GoFundMe that was originally set up to help Corey with medical bills, he is doing much better, and his health has improved.

"I am so relieved to tell you that he is doing better every single day," Corey's friend and the organizer of the fundraiser, Aron Chambers, wrote as an update on GoFundMe. "He's gaining strength and improving, though we constantly have to remind him that this recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. He is really putting in the work, and because of your incredible generosity, we've been able to help him cover his essential living expenses while he can't work, along with a massive portion of his immediate medical bills."

Article continues below advertisement

When the GoFundMe was started, Corey had depleted his savings and his friends even helped pay for medical bills out of their pockets. But, per the fundraiser, Corey needed help with the medical bills from the motorcycle accident and the cost of living as he recovered from his injuries and was unable to work.

Article continues below advertisement

After Corey left Pawn Stars and moved to Mexico, he began co-hosting his Rumble podcast that has nothing to do with his former reality TV role. As for other work he might have pursued when he left reality TV, that's not totally clear. But, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the podcast, which is co-hosted by a former Pawn Stars producer, could be the thing to help him make money. Eventually.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's been 17 years since I started Pawn Stars," he said. "I forget sometimes it took about two, three years for it to get off the ground. Am I making any money off [The Corey Harrison Show]? No. Will I be? Yes."

Corey's dad Rick Harrison said he paid all of his medical bills.