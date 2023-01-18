Did Jeremy Renner Lose His Leg in the Snowplow Accident? Just Rumors So Far

Actor Jeremy Renner has had a rocky start to 2023. The actor, known for his roles in films like The Hurt Locker, The Avengers, and Arrival, was involved in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day at his home in the Reno area of Nevada.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy was immediately airlifted to a local medical center. A statement from his reps obtained from Deadline reads, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

The following day, Jeremy posted a selfie where he was seen in a hospital bed. "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote. Since then, Jeremy, who currently stars in Mayor of Kingstown, has posted a little bit on social media but hasn't provided much of an update to fans. But on Jan. 17, he hinted to his followers that he was able to enjoy the show's Season 2 premiere with his loved ones at home on Jan. 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

In response to a Twitter post from the official Mayor of Kingstown account, Jeremy wrote, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home." We love to hear it!

Article continues below advertisement

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

But while it seems things are looking up, there's some talk that Jeremy may have lost a leg during the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Jeremy Renner lose his leg in his snowplow accident?

The Jeremy Renner thing is really sad, but if I'm hopeful if it's what he wants, he'll get to act with a new prosthetic leg someday. — krystal. (@scootersenshi) January 16, 2023

It isn't clear where these rumors started, but ever since Jeremy's accident, fans have been claiming that he had his leg amputated. This claim hasn't been confirmed. But as a source recently told RadarOnline, Jeremy's injuries are "much worse than anyone knows." The source added, "The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”

Okay okay I've seen the #JeremyRenner rumor of his leg being amputated.. First off how do we know that story is real? I don't think it is unless he confirms himself or by his family,I do believe that whatever happened to his leg.. he'll have a little bit of a limp but be positive — Chenford Love😘💗 (@MarieWaites) January 13, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The source, who didn't go into detail about the leg injury, also said, "Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there."

Did Jeremy Renner lose his hearing?

For those wondering, Jeremy Renner is wearing a hearing aid to be comic accurate for the #Hawkeye series#DisneyPlus #Marvel pic.twitter.com/T3yIOrQOHR — Bishop (@BlindWanda) December 6, 2020

There is also some chatter that Jeremy may have lost his hearing during this accident, but that's believed to be false. It seems fans have mistaken old photos of him from the Disney Plus series Hawkeye as current photos. In these photos, he's seen wearing a hearing aid. However, it's believed that Jeremy only wore a hearing aid in Hawkeye to better portray his character Clint Barton. It was supposedly part of his costume.