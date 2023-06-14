Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of New Jersey Did Melissa and Joe Gorga Get Teresa Arrested? All the 'RHONJ' Drama! The drama between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga is heating up! Did Melissa and Joe Gorga get Teresa arrested? Here's what we know. By D.M. Jun. 14 2023, Published 8:30 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The feud between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga seems to be never-ending. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have been at odds since Melissa joined the show in Season 3. Teresa was a part of the show’s original cast, which also included Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, and Danielle Staub. Teresa and Melissa have had several fights on the show, but their biggest feud stemmed from rumors that Melissa caused Joe Giudice’s arrest.

Teresa Giudice has said that Joe and Melissa Gorga played a part in her arrest. So, did Joe and Melissa Gorga get Teresa arrested along with her now ex-husband Joe Giudice? Keep reading for all the details on Teresa's arrest and her strained relationship with her brother and sister-in-law.

Teresa and Melissa have had issues for years, but did Joe and Melissa Gorga get her arrested?

Teresa and Melissa’s relationship has been rocky for over a decade. Their first on-screen altercation came in 2011, after Joe Gorga called Teresa “garbage,” following a disagreement at his son's christening. Months later, Teresa shared some choice words about her RHONJ co-star, suggesting that Melissa was a gold digger who cheated on her husband.

Things took an even nastier turn in 2013, when Joe Giudice and Joe Gorga got into an intense physical altercation because Joe Gorga called Teresa “scum.” However, the family later reconciled as they prepared for Teresa and Joe Giudice’s sentencing for federal fraud charges. Teresa was released from prison in 2015 after serving 11 months behind bars. At that point, she and Melissa tried to bury the hatchet again.

However, like most Housewives reunions, the pair didn't remain friends for long. During the Season 13 reunion, Teresa made a shocking claim about Melissa’s involvement in the Giudice federal court case.

Teresa thinks that Melissa and Joe Gorga were federal informants.

In March 2014, Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, plead guilty to several counts of bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, and failing to pay taxes, according to Us Weekly. As a result of their plea deal, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Joe Giudice was ordered to serve 41 months in federal jail and was later deported to his native Italy.

During the Season 13 reunion, Teresa suggested that Melissa and Joe Gorga may have shared information that led to their federal indictments. “Andy, Jacqueline told me, you know Joe’s ex-partner? He didn’t go to jail because he outed me and [Melissa and Joe Gorga] were hanging out with him and they were speaking to him,” Teresa alleged. Melissa adamantly denied Teresa’s claims, adding that she isn't familiar with Joe Giudice’s former business partner.

Joe Giudice also thinks that the Gorgas were the whistleblowers.

For his part, Joe Giudice backs his ex-wife’s claim that Melissa and Joe Gorga informed prosecutors about the couple’s fraudulent dealings. During an appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey husband shared his feelings about the messy situation.

