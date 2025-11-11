Barack Obama Did Not Tear Down Any Part of the White House for a Basketball Court Obama did put in a basketball court, but it was a renovation of a different scale. By Joseph Allen Updated Nov. 11 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Although it's no longer the biggest political story in America, the news that Donald Trump destroyed the East Wing of the White House in order to build a new ballroom has continued to be a big deal in some corners of the internet. Even as some people express their outrage over the incident, others are working to cover for the president by reminding the public of the changes other presidents have made to the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

One notable example comes from President Barack Obama, who added a basketball court to the White House. Now, many want to know how he did that, and whether it required radically reshaping the White House.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Obama tear down part of the White House for a basketball court?

Although Obama did work to make sure there was space for a full basketball court, he did not destroy any part of the White House to accomplish that goal. According to archives for Obama's White House website, he built the basketball court by adapting the tennis court on the White House grounds so that it would work for both basketball and tennis. There had been a smaller court on the grounds since 1991, but this new court allowed for full games to be played.

"Let’s see Obama built a basketball court that cost the TAX PAYERS $376 MILLION," one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "But y’all are outraged by Trump building a big beautiful ballroom to host World Leaders and Official Events in the White House that is PRIVATELY FUNDED. I’m more than a little tired of y’all’s selected outrage."

Article continues below advertisement

Who paid for Obama's basketball court?

Although the exact cost of Trump's ballroom remains unclear, many who support the president have pointed out that he is using at least some private funds to pay for the renovation. Obama, meanwhile, likely used taxpayer funds to pay for his renovations to the tennis court. While that is definitely the case, the renovation of the tennis court is unlikely to be nearly as expensive as Trump's ballroom.

Let’s see 🤔 Obama built a basketball court that cost the TAX PAYERS $376 MILLION 😲 but y’all are outraged by Trump building a big beautiful ballroom to host World Leaders and Official Events in the White House that is PRIVATELY FUNDED. 🤔 I’m more than a little tired of y’all’s… pic.twitter.com/E3iwf3dwK6 — ❤️‍🔥 𝓓𝓪𝓻 ❤️‍🔥 (@DameScorpio) October 31, 2025 Source: X/@DameScorpio

Article continues below advertisement

No precise data exists for how much the renovation might have cost, but all it amounted to was resurfacing the tennis court, adding some new lines, and adding basketball hoops. As a result, the project likely cost around $20,000, a not inconsiderable sum for a personal renovation, but not one that will matter significantly to the average taxpayer. Renovations of this kind happen at the White House under every president.