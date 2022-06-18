What Actually Happened at the End of 'Titanic'? Did Rose Die?

The iconic movie Titanic came out back in December 1997. It takes a romantic spin on the story of the actual ship that sunk in 1912 during its maiden voyage. In the film, a man and woman named Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) meet and fall in love despite being from different social classes. But when the vessel hits an iceberg and begins to sink, their lives are on the line.

At the end of the movie, we see Jack and Rose trying to stay alive on floating debris, but Jack ultimately let's go and gives up his life so that Rose can go on. But does she die too?

Here's how the movie originally concluded and how things would have changed thanks to its alternative ending.