Rep. Tim Burchett Claims That Democrats Blocked the Release of the Epstein Files One House representative is claiming that Democrats blocked the release of the Epstein files. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 13 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET

Now that the government has officially reopened, the attention in Washington, D.C. has shifted back to the release of the Epstein files, which seem like they could be pretty bad for members of both parties, but especially the president. A vote on whether the files should be released in full has been scheduled for next week, and House Democrats have already released a trove of emails that has proved damaging in its own right.

Now, though, one representative is claiming that Democrats are actually trying to block the release of the documents. Here's what we know about whether that's true.

Did the Democrats block the release of the Epstein files?

According to Republican House member Tim Burchett, Democrats are the reason we don't already have the Epstein files. “Just left the House floor, and I tried to do a UC, unanimous consent, tried to get the Epstein files, get it straight to the floor, cut out all this nonsense,” he explained. “And, you know, and the Democrats blocked it, oddly enough. Now, here they’ve had it for four years, and obviously, if there’s something there about Trump, they would have released it."

“Well, I just made a motion to bring it straight to the daggum floor, and they blocked it,” he continued. “They blocked it. So, this is politics. It has nothing to do with doing what’s right. It’s Washington, D.C. to a T.” Burchett's claim has not been independently verified, however, and a House vote that has been scheduled for next week suggests that Democrats do plan to push for the release of the files.

The House is set to vote on the Epstein files soon.

According to ABC News, Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the House is planning to vote on the release of the Epstein files next week. "We are going to put that on the floor for full vote next week, soon as we get back," Johnson said. "In the meantime, I'll remind everybody the Oversight Committee has been working around the clock, even through the government shutdown, for maximum transparency. And, full disclosure, as we have all been for since the very beginning."

I tried to release The Epstein Files immediately and the Democrats blocked it. pic.twitter.com/wFywWzxixU — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 12, 2025 Source: X/@TimBurchett

The vote has been scheduled after Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna gathered signatures for a discharge petition, which will force a vote to compel the release of the files. Given that 218 representatives signed the petition, the release of the files seems likely, which contradicts Burchett's claims that Democrats are actively trying to block their release.