Could Will and Emmy From 'Southern Hospitality' Be Part of Yet Another Bravo Cheating Scandal? Emmy said she endured "countless attempts to sabotage" her relationship with Will. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 21 2026, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emmysharrett

After both Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp went through some relationship drama on Southern Hospitality, Will decided to exit the Bravo show after Season 3. Now, with Emmy still part of the series (and the drama), fans still want to know if Will cheated on her. Just because he's off the show, it doesn't mean he is no longer part of the drama that continues to unfold between the cast members.

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But speculation about Will being unfaithful is nothing new. It might even be why he decided to finally leave the series and stop filming. During Season 4, though, Emmy and Will are still together, and unfortunately for Will, he is having a hard time beating the allegations. As for Emmy, she is the one bearing the brunt of the rumors on-camera now.

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Did Will cheat on Emmy on 'Southern Hospitality'?

During Season 3 of Southern Hospitality, some of the pair's co-stars believe that Will cheated on Emmy with an unnamed former law school classmate. But how true are the rumors? In January 2025, Emmy spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shot down the rumors. She said she isn't "dumb" and that she wouldn't be with Will if he were unfaithful.

"If Will did cheat on me, I would never speak to him again. Goodbye," she told the outlet at the time. "I take no s--t. I know Will like the back of my hand. That man, he's never cheated on me. He's many things, but a cheater is not one of them." On the show, during Season 3, Joe Bradley says he has heard about Will "being weird and unfaithful towards Emmy." But it has never been proven.

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Still, tell that to the fans. In a Reddit thread about Will cheating on Emmy, plenty of viewers are in agreement that he was unfaithful. Except, according to their own narrative, Emmy chooses to secretly accept it.

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"Will started seeing a girl from his program and things went too far emotionally and physically," a Redditor theorized. "But he's too much of a coward to dump Emmy so he told her what happened, and she is so desperate to be his wife that she wouldn't break up with him and said they would work through it."

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Other Redditors and fans of the show agreed with the post. To them, Emmy wants to marry Will and settle down with him so badly that she's willing to live with his infidelity. "Everything she's pictured in her head: the ring, the marriage, the stay-at-home trophy wife is all on the line here, and she can't bear the thought of losing it," another user commented on the post. "Though I doubt she'd be the one to leave, regardless."

Are 'Southern Hospitality's Will and Emmy engaged now?

As of May 2026 and Season 4 of Southern Hospitality, Will and Emmy are still together. In April 2026, Emmy told Swooon that wedding planning was underway. And, she told Us Weekly, she enjoys not having Will on the show. It seems to have helped their relationship rather than added any additional stress.

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