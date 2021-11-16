The Biggest Difference Between 'Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' Is the Exclusive Pokémon

It's been years since Pokémon players have been able to experience the Shinnoh region, but with the new remakes of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl coming to the Nintendo Switch, trainers new and old can experience the franchise's previous generation.

For almost every new generation of Pokémon games, the developers release two different versions of the title — but what's the difference between these two titles? In the end, there isn't much of a difference.