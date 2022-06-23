'Buckhead Shore's DJ Simmons Opens up About Following in His Famous Dad's Footsteps (EXCLUSIVE)

The cast of Buckhead Shore includes the son of people who own a grocery store chain, the son of the owner of a world-famous strip club, and the son of a legendary music producer. We're sure there's a joke in there somewhere, but let's just focus on the latter of the three, DJ Simmons.

His father, Daryl Simmons, is known for producing and writing music for tons of A-list musicians. As DJ told Distractify exclusively, he hopes to follow in his father's footsteps someday.