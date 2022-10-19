Bartise and Raven Share an Immediate Attraction in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (SPOILERS)

The first four episodes of the newest season of the Netflix series show how Bartise struggles with feelings for both Raven and Nancy. In the end, it's Nancy's ability to listen and get deep with him that sets her apart from Raven.

Bartise proposes to Nancy, but when he meets Raven at the first group mixer, it's like the Shayne / Shaina / Natalie fiasco from Season 2 all over again.