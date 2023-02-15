Gina and Clint's Honeymoon on 'MAFS' Is Reminiscent of Another Couple's Experience (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 16 of Married at First Sight.
There are always hiccups when it comes to marrying a stranger on Married at First Sight, but right now, Clint and Gina's marriage is in more trouble than anyone's. They get into an argument on their honeymoon that reminds many of Season 15 couple Alyssa and Chris's honeymoon issues and we can't help but wonder if Clint and Gina break up before Decision Day even arrives, much like Chris and Alyssa.
After Gina makes comments about not being attracted to "gingers" and after Clint makes his own comments about being attracted to "slender and athletic" women, shots are most definitely fired. Gina takes his words as an attack on her own physique. After Clint fails to apologize, Gina tells him they should spend time apart for the sake of the remainder of their honeymoon. There's definitely trouble in paradise (literally).
Do Clint and Gina from 'MAFS' break up before Decision Day?
According to spoilers about MAFS Season 16, there's nothing out there that suggests Gina and Clint throw in the towel before Decision Day. However, according to the Instagram account MAFSFan, only one of the five couples actually stays together at the end of the season. And, while there is one couple that calls it quits before Decision Day, it isn't reported to be Gina and Clint.
Instead, according to the spoiler account, it's Domynique and Mack who break up before Decision Day after Domynique has an issue with Mack not having his own place in Nashville. There's likely more to the story, but so far, there aren't any other details about what happens between them.
It is possible for MAFS couples to break up before Decision Day, however. Viewers saw Alyssa and Chris get off to an abysmal start in Season 15. And after a disastrous honeymoon, they decided to end things well before the usual day when couples sit down with Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper to make the decision. That just doesn't seem to be the case with Clint and Gina.
'MAFS' spoilers for Season 16 say which couples stay together.
The MAFSFan account says that of the five couples, Nicole and Chris are the only two who stay together on Decision Day. That means, even if Clint and Gina don't break up before Decision Day, they're likely headed that way now. It may not be the answer everyone had hoped for, but it's not a huge surprise, given their issues so far.
Clint and Gina live in the same apartment building outside of 'MAFS.'
Regardless of what happens once Gina and Clint get back to Nashville, things are bound to be at least a little messy for them. Prior to going on MAFS, they lived in the same condo building. If that's still the case, then we can't help but feel for whomever is stuck in an elevator with these two first, following their inevitable split.
Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.