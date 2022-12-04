Johnny and Kate Have Been Through It In 'Firefly Lane' — Will They Get Back Together? (SPOILERS)
One of the storylines that fans of Firefly Lane have been anxiously awaiting some closure on is the relationship between Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson). Season one of Firefly Lane ended with Johnny and Kate getting together in the 1980s and igniting a fierce romance.
Unfortunately, their relationship was not in the best place in the 2000s, culminating in their divorce. Naturally, fans want to know if the couple will get back together at some point during the show.
Luckily, the first part of Firefly Lane season 2 has answered some of those lingering questions.
Do Kate and Johnny get back together in ‘Firefly Lane’? (SPOILERS)
At the end of Firefly Lane’s first season, we saw Kate and Johnny dealing with the aftermath of their divorce in 2004. Now, at the start of season 2, we pick up after Johnny has been injured in Iraq due to an IED explosion.
After the traumatic events, Johnny begins to experience PTSD and starts to push Kate away in the process, thus harming their relationship. Even though these recurring flashbacks keep having a negative impact on his mental health, he refuses to acknowledge that anything is wrong.
Fortunately, in the present-day storyline, fans will be happy to know that Kate and Johnny do indeed get back together. After he goes to therapy to deal with what happened in Iraq, Johnny realizes that he is still very much in love with Kate, proposes to her in the first part of the season 2 finale and she says yes!
Why did Kate and Johnny break up in the 1980s?
Even though their relationship started out strong, Kate and Johnny realized that they were not on the same page regarding things like marriage and kids. Unfortunately, that was something that neither of them could reconcile.
Johnny did attempt to fix things with Kate, but she had already moved on at that time. At that point, Kate had begun seeing a man named Theo and left on a trip to Europe with him.
Luckily, in the grand scheme of things, none of this matters to the present-day storyline since Johnny and Kate are newly engaged for the second time. It seems as though the couple are on their way to reigniting the love they had and making it last this time around.
Will there be a Season 3 of ‘Firefly Lane’?
Unfortunately, there will not be a third season of Firefly Lane. The reason that the show is ending after two seasons is because it’s an adaptation of two novels written by Kristin Hannah.
Season one of Firefly Lane is adapted from her 2008 novel of the same name, and the second season being an adaptation of her 2013 sequel novel, Fly Away. So, since Hannah never wrote a third novel, there is nothing to adapt beyond that point.
Currently, there have been no reports of Hannah writing a third installment in the series, nearly 10 years after Fly Away was released. Fortunately, fans have the second part of Firefly Lane’s second season to look forward to in June of 2023.
