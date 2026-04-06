Does Season 3 of 'XO, Kitty' End With a Long-Distance Lara Jean and Peter Breakup? Season 3 of 'XO, Kitty' starts off with Lara Jean confessing to Kitty that she and Peter are having relationship issues. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 6 2026, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of XO Kitty. As part of the To All the Boys universe, XO, Kitty often shares updates about the movie series's characters. Specifically, Lara Jean and Peter get references and screen time throughout the spin-off series. However, fans aren't always pleased with the updates. As with any spin-off series, keeping tabs on characters from another story can make a previously satisfying ending take a frustrating turn.

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That's exactly what fans were worried about when Lara Jean showed up in Season 3 of XO, Kitty. Despite being beloved by viewers, her love story with Peter was a major plot line in the Netflix show. However, she and Peter had seemingly had their happy ending in the To All the Boys movie series. Now, fans are concerned that XO, Kitty may feature a Lara Jean and Peter breakup. So, does it?

Source: Netflix

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Does 'XO, Kitty' feature a Peter and Lara Jean breakup?

Season 3 of XO, Kitty starts off with Lara Jean confessing to Kitty that she and Peter are having relationship issues due to the fact that they live in different states. Peter is in California for work, while Lara Jean lives in New York and focuses on her writing. She shares that she isn't sure the pair is compatible anymore — much to the ire of To All the Boys fans.

One X user was all of us when they wrote, "What do you mean Lara Jean and Peter are going through a rough patch? Was Lana sabotaging in that writers' room?" As the season continued on, it seemed that Peter and Lara Jean were headed towards a split, and the internet was not amused.

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Source: Netflix

Another X user posted, "Why is Covinsky broken up, and why am I finding out through XO, Kitty, when Peter called Lara Jean the love of his life in Season 2?" One To All the Boys fan took to X to highlight the issue that not every Peter and Lara Jean fan necessarily watches the spin-off. They wrote, "I don't watch XO, Kitty, but what do you mean Lara Jean and Peter broke up?!"

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How does Season 3 of 'XO, Kitty' end?

Luckily for To All the Boys fans, Lara Jean and Peter decide to stay together at the end of Season 3 of XO, Kitty. Lara Jean assures her sister that she and Peter will improve their communication and strive to make their long-distance relationship work. She says the pair know they have a lot to work on, but they believe that love is worth the risk.

Source: Netflix