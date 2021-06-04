Will Sergeant Ayanna Bell Be Killed off in the 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season Finale? Fans Think So

While it hasn’t been confirmed that Sergeant Ayanna Bell will die in the season finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Danielle Truitt teased that there will be a “super big cliffhanger” that will definitely have viewers “wanting to come back for Season 2."

Along with the news of her wife’s impending lawsuit against the NYPD, in Episode 7, Bell learned that her longtime friend, Detective Gina Cappelletti had been brutally murdered by Richie Jr., who she later confronted in his prison cell.