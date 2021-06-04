Will Sergeant Ayanna Bell Be Killed off in the 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season Finale? Fans Think So

Will Sergeant Ayanna Bell Be Killed off in the 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season Finale? Fans Think SoBy Pretty Honore
Jun. 3 2021, Published 10:05 p.m. ET
Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler have been partners in (fighting) crime for the last two decades, but Christopher Meloni has a new onscreen sidekick. The series premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime introduced us to Sergeant Ayanna Bell (played by Danielle Moné Truitt).
Although Sgt. Bell and Elliot Stabler didn’t see eye-to-eye initially, they have a common goal. Throughout Season 1, Bell and Stabler worked tirelessly to take down mob boss Richard M. Wheatley, but promos for the latest episode of Organized Crime suggest that Stabler’s new partner may not survive the season finale. So, does Ayanna Bell die in Law & Order: Organized Crime?
Does Sergeant Ayanna Bell die in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’?
While it hasn’t been confirmed that Sergeant Ayanna Bell will die in the season finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Danielle Truitt teased that there will be a “super big cliffhanger” that will definitely have viewers “wanting to come back for Season 2."
Along with the news of her wife’s impending lawsuit against the NYPD, in Episode 7, Bell learned that her longtime friend, Detective Gina Cappelletti had been brutally murdered by Richie Jr., who she later confronted in his prison cell.
The synopsis for the season finale suggested that Stabler and Bell will uncover a new development in their case, and fans are wondering if their discovery will be fatal. But despite her close encounter with danger in the final episodes of Season 1, there are no signs that Sgt. Ayanna Bell is going to be killed off anytime soon.
She told Entertainment Tonight, “There’s a lot at stake for Bell’s career, her reputation and also, you know, her relationship, her marriage and her family dynamic.” But Danielle said her character is “equipped to handle it.”
Although it appears that Ayanna Bell will escape the clutches of death in the season finale, fans are wondering if her familial dispute will compel her to quit the force. Recently, Ayanna’s wife made her choose between her job and her family. Now, fans are dying to know — is Danielle Moné Truitt leaving Organized Crime?
Is Danielle Moné Truitt leaving ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ after one season?
According to Danielle Moné Truitt, Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s story hasn’t come to an end just yet. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Danielle revealed that although she will never be able to take Olivia Benson’s place, she and Stabler have developed a unique bond that will only grow over time.
She explained, “There will never be another Benson. A lot of time has gone by, but they’re definitely still friends at heart. They love each other and it’ll be really great to see how that relationship continued to move forward. But who Benson is to Stabler, Bell could never erase that.”
She asked that viewers “open their arms and embrace Bell because she ain’t going nowhere.”
You can watch the season finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime on June 3 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.