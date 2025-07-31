Brooke Hogan Was Estranged From Her Father Before His Death, but What About Her Brother? Brooke was "no contact" with not only her father, but also her mother, Linda. By Ivy Griffith Published July 31 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For those who watched Hogan Knows Best, there was a time when it seemed like the family of Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, was unshakeable and as close as a family could get. Hulk was married to Linda, and they had two children together: Brooke Bollea and Nick Bollea.

Article continues below advertisement

But as time went by and controversies started nipping at Hulk's heels, the once lock-tight father/daughter relationship between Brooke and Hulk grew distant. She was estranged from her father before his death in July 2025. But where does she stand with her brother, Nick? Does she still talk to him? Here's what we know about the status of Brooke and Nick's relationship after the loss of their father.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Does Brooke Hogan still talk to her brother?

Being estranged from a parent or any family member when they pass away is difficult enough for anyone. But especially if you were particularly close to that loved one before the estrangement. However, sometimes the sting of that type of loss can be eased by the presence of other family members in your life, ones who have been through a similar experience. Unfortunately for Brooke, she doesn't appear to have that kind of relationship.

Brooke was "no contact" with not only her father, but also her mother, Linda. In 2022, Brooke married NHL player Steven Oleksy, and they welcomed a set of twins together in January 2025. Brooke explained that her choice not to speak to each of her parents was due to “completely separate reasons" (per People). Her mother, Linda, on the other hand, seems to believe her relationship with Brooke was collateral damage from fallout with Hulk.

Article continues below advertisement

Linda explained that she and Brooke haven't spoken in years, adding, “Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She’s had twins. She got married, she didn’t tell us… She had a huge fight with Terry. I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too" (via Heavy). It's unclear if this means Brooke does or does not talk to her brother. However, given the clean cut Brooke seemed to make with the family and her absence from Hulk's funeral, it seems likely that Brooke and Nick do not speak, at least often.

In April, 2025, a source told Us Weekly about Nick's place in the family drama: “He has pressure from a lot of different people to just kind of stay where he is. You know, just stay quiet. He has a lot to lose from a few different ends. He can’t really support anybody in the situation. He’s just trying to stay out of it as much as possible to make sure he’s in good graces with as many people as he can be.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke spoke out about her relationship with her father after he died.

Although Brooke reportedly did not attend Hulk's funeral, she later spoke out about the relationship she had with her father and the decision to go no contact in his later years.

Article continues below advertisement

In a post shared to Instagram, Brooke explained that she adored her father, and they had a close relationship. She and her husband moved close to him to help him through "25 surgeries," and she was keenly aware of his health challenges, walking by his side through all of it. However, she noted that things changed one day, and said they endured a "series of respectful disagreements" which took an emotional toll on Brooke and led to the reason for their final rift.