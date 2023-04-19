Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Source: Fox Allen Is in the Middle of a Love Triangle With Cassidy Jo and Khelsi on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Cassidy Jo's feelings for Allen on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' could cause her to leave the show early. And we have an exclusive clip that shows how she feels. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 19 2023, Published 9:28 a.m. ET

So we have to know — does Cassidy Jo leave Farmer Wants a Wife early? It wouldn't be the first time one of the contestants opted to dip out before she was formally eliminated from the dating show. And with the way things are heating up between Allen and Khelsi, no one would really blame Cassidy Jo if she threw in the towel at this point.

If you've been watching Farmer Wants a Wife on Fox, then you know all about the love triangle between cattle rancher Allen and two of the ladies here for him, Cassidy Jo and Khelsi. And in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the April 19 episode, things get tense as Cassidy Jo watches Allen and Kheli grow closer.

Does Cassidy Jo leave 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

As far as we know, Cassidy Jo doesn't give up her chance to be with Allen and leave the show early. That doesn't mean he chooses her in the end, however. What it does mean is that Cassidy Jo, though seemingly threatened by Allen and Khelsi's connection, may feel secure enough in her own with him to keep trying to make their relationship work.

In the Farmer Wants a Wife clip, the four farmers and their respective ladies meet up for a massive group date at a barn mixer. While Allen dances with Khelsi and even steals a smooch or two with her, Cassidy Jo says over and over how she can't handle watching them. Of course she continues to do just that, because how could she not? But it's a messy situation for all three of them.

"I literally can't watch him dance with her," Cassidy Jo tells some of the other ladies in the clip. "I literally can't watch it." From the looks of things, Allen is slipping away. But Cassidy Jo isn't one to give up too easily.

Allen and Khelsi have a strong connection.

For Khelsi, this dance is the perfect opportunity for her to get even closer to Allen than she already has. She explains in the clip that their attraction "happens naturally" and she's "super attracted" to Allen. "It was very romantic on the dance floor," she tells producers. "I feel, like, the sparks when we kiss. I could kiss him all day."

