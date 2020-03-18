Does Drake Have the Coronavirus After Hanging out With Kevin Durant?

Although the Nets had issued a statement saying that four players had tested positive, they did not name names. Kevin decided to come out on his own, telling The Athletic, that he is "feeling fine" but he encourages everyone to "be careful. Take care of yourself and quarantine."

And it looks like Drake is taking his advice. The 33-year-old is currently self-isolating right now, staying in his Toronto mansion to avoid the spread of the virus.