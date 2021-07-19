Frenchie Has Had Tons of ups and Downs in the First Two Weeks of 'Big Brother 23'

Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother Season 23.

Living in the Big Brother house is hard for every houseguest, so when you're on the block for eviction and you feel like the entire house is against you, things are exponentially worse. That's what's happening to Brandon French, or Frenchie, as fans know him, in Season 23.

He had a wild ride as the first Head of Household and now that it's over, he's having a hard time getting back to the game without so much power at his helm.