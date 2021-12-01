So Many People Die in 'True Story' — Does Gene? [SPOILERS]

True Story chronicles an A-lister's moral demise. Following the premiere of his latest movie, the Kid (Kevin Hart) embarks on a trip home. Things start to go awry after he reunites with his troublesome brother, Carlton (Wesley Snipes).

After a night on the town, the Kid wakes up to find the dead body of a woman named Daphne (Ash Santos), in his bed. Desperate to save his reputation, the Kid calls a Greek fixer named Ari (Billy Zane) for help. Ari names his price: $6 million.